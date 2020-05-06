China warns Hong Kong protesters not to “cause trouble”

Beijing (AFP) – China warned protesters in Hong Kong on Wednesday that it would not tolerate them “causing trouble again” in the semi-autonomous area shaken by months of demonstrations for democracy last year.

Mass arrests of demonstrators and a ban on large gatherings due to the outbreak of the corona virus in the financial center have stifled the protest movement, but small demonstrations have been held over the past few weeks as fears of contagion abate.

Hong Kong police used pepper spray last Friday after a largely peaceful holiday to disperse the demonstrators.

“We have found that black violence has slowed somewhat in the face of the Hong Kong epidemic, but they are now making trouble again,” said China’s top body, who oversees Hong Kong, in a statement referring to the black clothes that many the demonstrators carried them.

“The central government will not stand idly by and watch these insane and willfully destructive forces,” said the State Council’s Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, adding that the demonstrators wanted to “pull Hong Kong off a cliff.”

The explanation came after Hong Kong’s economy posted its worst-ever quarterly decline of 8.9 percent and pushed the territory deeper into recession.

Mass demonstrations against the government began in June last year, triggered by the rejection of a law that would have allowed extradition to mainland China, where the courts are controlled by the Communist Party.

Since then, however, they have grown and include demands for democracy and full accountability for police brutality.

The police have so far arrested 8,000 people and accused 1,365 of the protests, according to the latest official figures.

Anger was sparked by the recent arrest of prominent activists for allegations of demonstrations and high-ranking Chinese officials who have announced a greater say in the leadership of Hong Kong.