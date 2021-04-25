China welcomes U.S. returning to multilateral governance on climate change: Xi

BEIJING, April 22 (Xinhua) — Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday said China welcomes the returning of the United States to the multilateral governance on climate change.

Xi made the remarks while addressing the Leaders Summit on Climate via video link from Beijing.

Noting that not long ago, the Chinese and U.S. sides released a Joint Statement Addressing the Climate Crisis, Xi said that China looks forward to working with the international community, including the United States, to jointly advance global environmental governance. Enditem