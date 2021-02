Aerial photo taken on Jan. 26, 2020 shows the Yellow Crane Tower and the Yangtze River Bridge during a lockdown to contain the epidemic in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Xiong Qi)

WUHAN, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) — Chinese and WHO experts have completed their work in Wuhan as part of the global scientific research on the origin of the novel coronavirus, a National Health Commission official said at a press conference on Tuesday. ■