China will ultimately win battle against COVID-19: BMW China chief

“If any country is capable of dealing with an unprecedented crisis like this, it’s very clearly China,” said BMW China chief Jochen Goller.

BERLIN, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) — BMW China chief Jochen Goller has expressed his confidence in China’s fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“We are confident that China will ultimately win this battle” against COVID-19, said Goller, president and chief executive officer of BMW Group Region China, in a written interview with Xinhua.

“The whole country is making great efforts to fight against the epidemic for the benefit of all of us and especially in a critical situation like this,” Goller noted, calling on the international community to unite and stand unwaveringly behind China.

Over the past weeks, BMW has been taking decisive actions and supporting the frontline medical personnel. So far, the German carmaker has already donated 35 million Chinese yuan (5 million U.S. dollars) since the outbreak of the epidemic.

Regarding the outlook for the Chinese economy, Goller noted that “we have full trust in the Chinese authorities and the government that they are able to manage this situation. We are very confident in the medium and long-term outlook.”

“This great country will arise from the crisis even stronger,” Goller added. ■