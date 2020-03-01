China’s 1st batch of coronavirus medical supplies arrives in Iran: ambassador

TEHRAN, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) — Chinese Ambassador to Iran Chang Hua said China’s first batch of medical supplies aimed at fighting the coronavirus arrived in Iran on Friday.

“The first cargo has entered Iran and further assistance will be sent. Be strong Iran,” Chang said in a Persian-language tweet.

A day earlier, Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi announced that China would send 20,000 laboratory kits to diagnose coronavirus cases in Iran.

Chang said on Wednesday that “5,000 kits to diagnose coronavirus, which are contributed by China’s embassy and Chinese companies in Iran, have been delivered to the Iranian side.”

On Tuesday, the Chinese Embassy to Iran delivered 250,000 masks to Iran’s Ministry of Health and Medical Education as a support for protecting Iranians against the outbreak of the coronavirus in the country.