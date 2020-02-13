China’s 36th Antarctic expedition team uploads supplies at Great Wall station

A penguin is seen at the Great Wall Station in Antarctica, Feb. 9, 2020. Members of China’s 36th Antarctic expedition aboard China’s polar icebreaker Xuelong 2, or Snow Dragon 2, started unloading supplies recently at the Great Wall station. The Great Wall station, built in 1985, is China’s first research base on the continent. It is located near a nature reserve where groups of penguins and seals are often seen. (Xinhua/Liu Shiping)