China’s agricultural policy bank supports protective equipment production

BEIJING, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — Agricultural Development Bank of China contributed to combating the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) by providing loans to enterprises producing protective equipment such as masks and other medical appliances.

The bank urged the expediting of the approval of companies’ credit applications related to the prevention and control of the epidemic through emergency channels.

The bank’s Hubei branch has communicated financial demands with several medical enterprises and is ready to complete the payment of the loans as needed.

A total of 8 million yuan (about 1.16 million U.S. dollars) has been donated by the bank to back up the battle against the viral epidemic.