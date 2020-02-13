China’s air transport market reports negative growth in January

BEIJING, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) — China’s air transport market registered negative growth in January due to the impact of the novel coronavirus outbreak, a civil aviation official said Wednesday.

In January, the air transport turnover totaled 10.1 billion tonne-km, down 4.9 percent year on year, said Xiong Jie, a spokesperson with the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

Around 50.6 million passenger trips were made, down 5.3 percent from the same period of last year, of which, passenger trips on domestic routes declined by 7 percent to 44.01 million.

Driven by the rapid growth of international passenger traffic in the first half of January, passenger trips on international routes gained 8.4 percent from a year earlier to 6.59 million, Xiong said.

Cargo transport dropped by 9.8 percent year on year to 606,000 tonnes last month.