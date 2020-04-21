China’s anti-virus measures effective in curbing imported cases via int’l flights

China’s measures of redirecting international flights scheduled to arrive in its capital Beijing have been effective in curbing potential imported cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), an official said Monday.

As of April 19, a total of 135 Beijing-bound international flights were readjusted, with about 30,000 passengers arriving through designated first points of entry, Sun Shaohua, deputy director of the Civil Aviation Administration of China operation monitoring center, told a news conference.

He said about 87 percent of the arrivals were undergoing quarantine at the designated first points of entry, which has been proven effective in stemming the spread of the virus and improving customs clearance efficiency.

These entry points can fully meet the current demands thanks to the enhanced testing capabilities and improved quarantine facilities, Sun said.