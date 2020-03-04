China’s aviation manufacturer ensures deliveries of intl projects

BEIJING, March 3 (Xinhua) — China’s leading aviation manufacturer Aviation Industry of China (AVIC) is endeavoring to ensure deliveries of international projects with effective epidemic prevention measures, said the corporation Tuesday.

To allow deliveries to arrive on time to global customers, all AVIC units with international projects made detailed production plans with rounds of evaluation amid changes of the epidemic and prevention requirements, AVIC said.

AVIC units have been in intensive communication with global customers to meet their demands. Multiple batches of products under international cooperation projects have been completed and departed, AVIC added.

The state-owned AVIC is China’s leading aviation manufacturer with diversified business lines ranging from military to civilian aircraft and other related products. Besides, it is also an active player in the global market with multiple projects with international partners.

The Shenyang-based AVIC SAC Commercial Aircraft Company Ltd. is the supplier of the major airframe structure of China-developed C919 and ARJ21 jetliners.

It is also a supplier of global customers in subcontract production contracts of airplane models including A220, A320, B777, B787 with global partners.

For example, in the A220 airplane project with Airbus, AVIC SAC is responsible for around 65 percent of the production of the airframe structure. Ever since Feb. 10, AVIC SAC has started the comprehensive production resumption. The first batch of products had been shipped to customers on time, AVIC SAC said.

The production resumption of products under global cooperation contracts is also underway in accordance with plans.

As of Feb. 27, the company had sent a total of 46 work packages of products, according to AVIC SAC.

The AVIC Xi’an Aircraft Industry (Group) Company Ltd. is responsible for 13 international production contracts, including all wings for A320 aircraft which are assembled in Airbus’ Tianjin final assembly line.

The company resumed production for its global contracts on Feb. 10. To date, it has sent 63 shipments of aircraft parts to customers, including wings for the A320 aircraft in Airbus’ Tianjin plant.

With multiple subsidiaries with diversified expertise in aviation manufacturing, AVIC has become a major player in the global supply chain of the commercial airplane industry. The corporation has been elaborating on industrial cooperation with the world’s leading aerospace manufacturer, such as Airbus, Boeing and Safran, according to AVIC.

AVIC are working closely with its global partners in fields of the manufacturing and integration of large structural parts and airborne systems, with international cooperation in the world’s mainstream commercial airplane models such as A320, A350, A220, B787 and B737.

It is also the global exclusive supplier or tier one supplier of some key parts to world’s mainstream aerospace manufacturers.

AVIC highly values the international cooperation and committees to continuously deepen and extend the global cooperation in upgraded level, said AVIC.