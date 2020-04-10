So far, the COVID-19 pandemic has spread to all continents except Antarctica. Faced with such an unprecedented scale, from London to New York, from Tokyo to Singapore, from Beijing to Paris, men and women around the world are thinking profoundly and discuss extensively: will humans beat the global pandemic? How can we draw on experience and learn lessons from the outbreak?

This series has interviews with people who have participated in or keenly observed China’s fight against COVID-19, including doctors, volunteers and scientists who have committed to protecting people from the virus, for example, a Wuhan citizen who has self-quarantined at home for months and an indefatigable entrepreneur who has managed in transporting medical supplies globally. Prominent political scholar, economic scholar, and artist are also included. Although they have different experiences with the outbreak, they all seek to answer the questions addressed in the beginning, from the story about China’s battle against COVID-19.

EP1: The New Enemy of Mankind

EP2: Action Speaks Louder than Words

EP3: This Is Wuhan

EP4: United We Stand

EP5: After the Epidemic Outbreak