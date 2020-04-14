China’s border city strengthens measures as imported COVID-19 cases increase

The city of Suifenhe, at the China-Russia border in northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province, has beefed up prevention against epidemic spread as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases from overseas continued to rise.

According to the city’s emergency headquarters on epidemic prevention and control, Suifenhe has demanded all inbound personnel undergo a fortnight quarantine and two nucleic acid testings and one serum antibody testing in designated facilities, which are put under close-off management.

They are also required to be isolated and put under observation at home for 14 days after leaving the designated facilities.

Also, all the Russian truck drivers entering the city should park their vehicles and live at designated places. More local police were deployed to carry out emergency drills and patrol the border area 24 hours a day.

Meanwhile, only one entrance is reserved for each community in the city, and the community staff will work in shifts at checkpoints to check the temperatures of the people entering communities.

The community will provide non-contact services to those who are quarantined at home every three days, including purchasing daily necessities and collecting garbage, said Yang Yang, a community worker in the city.

As of midnight Saturday, Suifenhe had reported 194 confirmed cases and more than 100 asymptomatic coronavirus carriers. Experts said the number may continue to increase.