China’s border province intensifies crackdown on wildlife crimes

KUNMING, March 3 (Xinhua) — Southwest China’s Yunnan Province has introduced a detailed plan to intensify its monitoring capability and step up its crackdown on wildlife crimes.

According to the forestry and grassland administration of Yunnan, which borders Myanmar, Laos and Vietnam, technologies such as remote sensing, Internet of Things and big data will be applied to build an integrated monitoring network to reduce smuggling, eating and importation of wild animals.

Wang Weibin, deputy head of the administration, said forestry authorities across the province are cracking down on poaching and illegal trading activities and will carry out a thorough check on nature reserves.

The plan also proposed regular and irregular joint border law enforcement operations and cross-border cooperation on infrastructure building, training and management.