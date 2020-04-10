China’s border town to build temporary hospital as imported COVID-19 cases rise

The city of Suifenhe, at the China-Russia border in northeast China’s Heilongjiang province, will build a temporary hospital as pressure mounts to stem the flow of imported novel coronavirus cases.

The construction is expected to be completed on April 11, and around 400 medical staff are expected to work in the hospital, the city’s publicity department said.

The hospital will be converted from an office building in the city and provide more than 600 patient beds, according to Wang Fakui, chairman of Suifenhe Hairong Urban Construction Investment and Development Co., Ltd., which will undertake the project.

The Suifenhe port, a major land checkpoint at the border, has shut down its passenger inspection channel and tightened checks on the freight inspection channel, according to Wang Yongping, acting mayor of Suifenhe.

All the personnel entering the border from Suifenhe are required to undergo nucleic acid tests and be quarantined in designated facilities.

Over 120 medical workers have been sent from across the province to Suifenhe to support local hospitals.