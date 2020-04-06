China’s bulk commodity market rebounds in March

BEIJING, April 5 (Xinhua) — China’s bulk commodity market rebounded in March with steady expansion in sales and supply as production resumption accelerated, industrial data showed Sunday.

The China Bulk Merchandise Index (CBMI), a gauge of domestic bulk commodity market growth, stood above the boom-or-bust line of 100 percent to reach 123.1 percent in March, up 42.5 percentage points from February, the highest since January 2017, according to the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing (CFLP).

The uptick indicated that China’s bulk commodity market started to warm up as epidemic control improved, government supporting policies paid off and production resumption accelerated, according to the CFLP.

The sub-indices for bulk commodity supply and sales both picked up in March while the sub-index for stocks dropped, said the CFLP.

The CFLP predicted that the domestic bulk commodity market will continue the upward trend in April.