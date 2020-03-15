China’s cement industry sees surging revenue, profit growth

BEIJING, March 15 (Xinhua) — China’s cement sector reported surging growth in revenue and profits in 2019, official data showed.

Its total operating revenue reached a historic high of 1.01 trillion yuan (about 144.2 billion U.S. dollars) last year, up 12.5 percent year on year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

The sector’s combined profits surged 19.6 percent year on year to hit 186.7 billion yuan, also a historic high, said the MIIT.

The ministry attributed the improved profit growth to the sector’s continued progress in cutting overcapacity through deepening supply-side structural reform last year.