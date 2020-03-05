China’s central bank skips reverse repos for 13th straight day

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) — The People’s Bank of China, the country’s central bank, skipped reverse repos for the 13th straight day on Thursday, citing reasonable and sufficient liquidity at present.

No reverse repos matured Thursday.

A reverse repo is a process in which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.

The country will continue to implement a proactive fiscal policy and prudent monetary policy, according to the annual Central Economic Work Conference held in December 2019.