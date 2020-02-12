China’s central bank supports epidemic control via facilitating bond issuance

BEIJING, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) — China’s central bank said Friday that it will take measures to support financial institutions in issuing various financial bonds to aid the prevention and control of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

During the prevention period, financial institutions can send related materials for bond issuance by mail and handle business online, said the People’s Bank of China.

It encourages financial institutions to issue bonds through remote bidding.

Information disclosure of related financial bonds was allowed to be postponed due to the outbreak, said the bank.

Meanwhile, it will set up a green channel for institutions with their raised funds being mainly used for epidemic prevention and control.