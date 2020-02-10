China’s central bank to issue 30 billion yuan of bills in HK

BEIJING, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) — China’s central bank said Friday that it will issue 30 billion yuan (about 4.3 billion U.S. dollars) of bills in Hong Kong on Feb. 13.

Among the total, bills worth 20 billion yuan will mature in three months, while the remaining bills will mature in one year, according to a statement on the website of the People’s Bank of China.

The move aims to enrich yuan-investment products with high credit ratings in Hong Kong and improve the yield curve of yuan bonds, it added.

The central bank first issued such bills in Hong Kong in November 2018, raising 20 billion yuan. It then issued bills in February, May, June, August, September, November and December in 2019, raising a total of 120 billion yuan.