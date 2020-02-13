China’s central SOEs in high gear to produce epidemic control materials

BEIJING, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) — China’s centrally-administered state-owned enterprises (SOEs) are moving into high gear to produce epidemic control materials.

The central SOEs have revved up production to increase the supply of both materials for the prevention and control of the novel coronavirus outbreak and necessities including coal, electricity, oil and gas, among others.

As of Feb. 9, the central SOEs’ daily production capacity of medical face masks had reached 646,000 and that of protective suits 19,800, according to the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council.

More than 80 percent of the production units owned by the 96 central SOEs have resumed production as of Wednesday.

In the oil and petrochemical industry, 96.8 percent of enterprises have resumed work.

Meanwhile, work on related key national projects have also begun to move forward in an orderly manner, the commission said.