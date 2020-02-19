China’s central SOEs mobilize to fight against coronavirus

BEIJING, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) — China’s centrally-administered state-owned enterprises (SOEs) have taken active moves to combat the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

They contributed to hospital construction and medical material production and reinforced life and technological support, Ren Hongbin, vice chairman of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council (SASAC), told a press conference Tuesday.

Central SOEs pitched in on the design, construction and renovation work of over 100 designated hospitals nationwide, coupled with providing nearly 10,000 medical staff for working on the frontlines against the epidemic.

To increase the supply of medical materials for epidemic control, the SOEs changed the line of production and made efforts to increase the capacity of protective suits and face masks, said Ren.

Xinxing Cathay International Group’s daily output of protective suits surged from 7,850 on Feb. 5 to 45,000 at present, accounting for over one-third of the country’s total output, while the China National Machinery Industry Corporation, China Petrochemical Corporation and China North Industries Group produced a combined output of face masks totaling 1.3 million per day.

Ren also notes 26 central SOEs enlarged overseas purchases of medical supplies for donation to Hubei Province.

Medicine research and development were also strengthened, with the China National Biotec Group producing novel coronavirus detection kits for 200,000 people each day and proposing to use convalescent plasma for clinical treatment.

To secure the supply of basic life products and services, energy and communications firms allocated resources, built facilities and ensured power and service usage for residents with overdue bills, while dealers of life necessities guaranteed grain and oil supply, Ren said.

Technological support has been provided by the SOEs in the fields of big data, artificial intelligence, 5G and cloud computing. Manufacturing companies facilitated rapid diagnosis and remote medical treatment with test equipment and robots, while electronic communications firms supported distance learning and remote working with cloud systems.