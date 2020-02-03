China’s Chen/Wang win women’s doubles title at ITTF German Open

MAGDEBURG, Germany, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) — China’s pair Chen Meng/Wang Manyu needed four games to see off Japan’s Hirano Miu/Ishikawa Kasumi 3-1 in the final to claim the women’s doubles title here on Saturday at ITTF German Open.

It was a balanced start for the final here in Magdeburg with the scores sitting level at 1-1 after the opening two games. But it’s a relatively convincing win for the top seed Chen/Wang who became the champion at last 3-1 (11-7, 8-11, 11-7, 11-8).

“The match was not that easy and we also met a lot of difficulties. I do think we are working better and better together as a team. Manyu had a great performance today, which helped me a lot to get the victory.” Chen said.

South Korean duo Cho Daeseong/Jang Woojin clinched the men’s doubles title by defeating the Chinese pair Lin Gaoyuan/Ma Long.

With the opening game of the men’s doubles final going to Chinese side by the narrowest of margin (12-10), Cho/Jang responded with the close win in the following game (15-13) to pull level.

Saving the total of five game points in game three and then two in game four, Lin/Ma couldn’t prevent the opponents from forcing a decider. The South Korean qualifiers took the final victory 3-2 (10-12, 15-13, 12-14, 14-12, 11-6).