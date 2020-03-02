China’s Chongqing offers psychological counseling for minors amid COVID-19 outbreak

CHONGQING, March 2 (Xinhua) — Southwest China’s Chongqing Municipality has offered psychology courses and opened hotlines for minors amid the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, local authorities said.

The city has launched 60 counseling hotlines, lectures and online psychology courses for children of different ages, according to the local publicity department.

These courses analyze the psychological pressure and behavioral change that may be caused by the COVID-19, providing psychological protection and coping strategies, to help minors relieve pressure, the department said.

The online courses have attracted more than 6.7 million views.