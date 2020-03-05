China’s civil aviation plays important role in epidemic prevention

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua)– China’s civil aviation industry has implemented comprehensive measures to ensure safe and smooth air transport amid the battle against the novel coronavirus outbreak.

China’s civil aviation industry has played important roles in transporting medical personnel and emergency supplies, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC).

From Jan. 20 to March 3, China’s civil aviation authorities have arranged amore than 21,000 flights to transport 28,200 tonnes of emergency supplies to support the anti-epidemic fight, according to the latest statistics from the CAAC.

The civil aviation industry has paid special attention to epidemic prevention and control and the health of operational staff, and increased the frequency of aircraft cleaning and disinfection, according to the CAAC.