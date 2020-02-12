China’s civil aviation plays roles in fighting epidemic

BEIJING, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) — China’s fast-growing civil aviation sector is playing its role in facilitating the control and prevention works of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

China’s civil aviation authorities are active in directing and coordinating the country’s airliners and aviation enterprises to join efforts in fighting against the virus, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC).

Chinese aviation companies are bringing advantages in fast and high-quality transportation, as well as the expanding fleet and networks.

They are active in carrying medical personnel, bringing back stranded Chinese back home from overseas and deliver emergency supplies to the virus-hit regions.

As of Feb. 8, a total of 13 Chinese airliners had sent 72 flights in emergency missions of carrying more than 9,500 medical personnel and 370 tonnes of supplies to support Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in central China’s Hubei Province.