China’s CNOOC declares force majeure on some prompt LNG…

SINGAPORE, Feb 6 – China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC) has declared force majeure on prompt liquefied natural gas (LNG) deliveries from at least three suppliers, two sources told Reuters on Thursday.

The force majeure notice covers LNG purchase by CNOOC during the periods of February and March, said one of the sources.

No further details were immediately available, and calls to a CNOOC representative went unanswered.

A Chinese international trade promotion agency said last week it would offer force majeure certificates to companies struggling with the impact of the coronavirus epidemic on their business to give to their overseas partners. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Tom Hogue)