China’s computer manufacturing giant reports production record despite COVID-19

HEFEI, April 5 (Xinhua) — A total of 2.72 million units of computers were churned out in March at LCFC (Hefei) Electronics Technology Co., Ltd, the largest PC R&D and manufacturing base of Chinese tech giant Lenovo, helping LCFC earn a monthly revenue record of more than 10 billion yuan (about 1.41 billion U.S. dollars).

On March 27, more than 124,500 units of computers rolled off the production line, registering a record high of daily output at the computer enterprise in east China’s Anhui Province, said LCFC.

“We are catching up orders for nearly 3 million units of all types of computers and servers, which are about three times the amount in the same period of last year,” said Bai Peng, CEO of LCFC.

Electronic devices with a large display such as computers and tablets have become a hit amid the COVID-19 outbreak when more people are housebound to help contain the spread of the virus.

According to Bai, activities like attending video conferences, taking online courses and playing computer games have not only enriched stay-at-home life but also driven more orders of computers and tablets that are essential tools of these activities.

Thanks to its strict epidemic prevention and control measures, no COVID-19 cases have been reported at the company since it resumed operation in February.