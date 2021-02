A woman shops at a supermarket in Qiaoxi District of Shijiazhuang, north China’s Hebei Province, Jan. 31, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Xiao)

BEIJING, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) — China’s consumer price index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation, declined 0.3 percent year on year in January, down from a 0.2-percent increase in December last year, the National Bureau of Statistics said Wednesday. ■