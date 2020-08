A customer shops at a supermarket in Beijing, capital of China, July 28, 2020. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

BEIJING, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) — China’s consumer price index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation, rose 2.7 percent year on year in July, the National Bureau of Statistics said Monday.

The rate picked up from the 2.5-percent growth in June. ■