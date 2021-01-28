China’s Ding edges through first round at German Snooker Masters

LONDON, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — China’s top player Ding Junhui fought hard to win his opening round match at the German Snooker Masters as the world number 11 edged Poland’s Kacper Filipiak 5-4 on Wednesday.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament was held behind closed doors in Milton Keynes, England, rather than in Germany.

Ding, 33, overcame a slow start by coming from 2-0 down to lead 4-2, but his world number 92 opponent fought back to tie 4-4.

The long-time Asian number one managed to win the deciding frame, earning the opportunity to face Dominic Dale in the second round.

Also on Wednesday, Judd Trump eased into the second round after beating Mark Davis 5-1.

The world number one was forced to withdraw from the Masters earlier this month after receiving a positive COVID-19 test result ahead of his first round match at the invitational event.

John Higgins was the latest victim of COVID-19 in world snooker tour, as the veteran withdrew from the German Masters due to a positive test.

The four-time world champion lost to Chinese debutant Yan Bingtao in the final of the Masters ten days ago. Enditem