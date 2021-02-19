China’s Ding knocked out of Welsh Snooker Open

LONDON, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) — China’s top player Ding Junhui was knocked out of the Welsh Snooker Open by compatriot Pang Junxu, as the world number 9 lost Wednesday’s second round match 4-2.

Neither player made a century during the game, with Pan edging Ding in a scrappy sixth frame 65-62.

Newly-crowned Masters champion Yan Bingtao swept Brian Ochoiski 4-0 to reach the third round, giving his French opponent no chance to score in the last two frames.

The Chinese hopeful will now face compatriot Xiao Guodong, who defeated Gary Wilson 4-1 in the second round.

World number one Judd Trump beat fellow Chinese Si Jiahui 4-2 to set up a third-round clash against Hossein Vafaei, after the Iranian won 4-3 against Zhao Xintong, also of China. Enditem