China’s domestic severe cases drop below 200

BEIJING, April 7 (Xinhua) — The Chinese mainland reported no new domestically-transmitted cases of COVID-19 for Monday, and the number of domestically-transmitted severe cases dropped below 200 for the first time, according to the National Health Commission (NHC).

A total of 32 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported on the Chinese mainland for Monday, all of which were imported from abroad, the NHC spokesperson Mi Feng said Tuesday at a press conference.

As of the end of Monday, 1,242 confirmed cases were still under medical treatment on the mainland. Among them, 211 were severe cases, including 21 imported ones, said Mi.