China’s efforts to fight novel coronavirus achieving positive results: envoy

UNITED NATIONS, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) — China’s UN envoy on Wednesday said his country’s efforts to fight the novel coronavirus are achieving positive results, and expressed confidence that China will meet its economic and social development target.

Zhang Jun, China’s permanent representative to the UN, gave a comprehensive overview of China’s efforts to fight novel coronavirus pneumonia (NCP) at the 58th Session of UN Commission for Social Development.

Zhang said that China has mobilized itself and adopted the most comprehensive and rigorous preventive and control measures, which have fully demonstrated the power and advantages of China’s system whereby all resources are pooled together to cope with major challenges.

China has built two new hospitals within 10 days in the central city of Wuhan, where the epidemic is most severe. Around 20,000 best medical and healthcare professionals from around the country and large quantities of medical supplies have been sent to the frontline, while efforts have been made to step up research and development of medications, said the envoy.

With unremitting efforts, there has been positive development in the situation, Zhang noted.

Zhang noted that facing the epidemic, China has adopted an open, transparent and highly responsible attitude.

“Not only for the sake of China, but also the world, China has applied rigorous prevention and control measures that far exceed the requirements of the International Health Regulations, effectively curbing the spread of the epidemic,” he said.

At present, cases of infection in other countries are less than 1 percent of those in China, he said.

Zhang said China has reported the epidemic information as soon as it is available, shared the genetic sequences of the virus, and actively communicated with relevant countries.

Meanwhile, the envoy called on the international community to remain rational, respect the guidance of the World Health Organization, evaluate the epidemic objectively and impartially, and take proper measures to avoid overreaction that would cause greater negative effects.

He further called on the international community to oppose politicization of health issues and leave no breeding ground or space for any racist comments, discrimination or stigma.

Representatives of Indonesia, Nigeria, the Philippines, Mongolia and Venezuela highly commended and showed support for China’s efforts in their statements, calling for international solidarity to tackle the challenges.