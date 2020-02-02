China’s elderly care institutions urged to step up coronavirus prevention

BEIJING, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) — China’s Ministry of Civil Affairs has issued a guideline for the novel coronavirus prevention and control at elderly care institutions, urging them to step up prevention efforts amid the virus outbreak.

Elderly care institutions across the country should suspend receiving unnecessary visitors, volunteer services and social activities, and those who visit elderly care institutions under special circumstances should report their travel history, wear face masks and have their temperature checked, according to the guideline.

Elderly care institutions were asked to supply food to all their residents and stop receiving food sent by visiting relatives of the elderly. People working at elderly care institutions were asked to wear face masks and are banned from visiting markets that sell live animals.

The guideline also demanded necessary monitoring, medical observation and isolation measures.