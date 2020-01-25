China’s energy output increases in December

BEIJING, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) — China’s energy production maintained stable growth in December, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics.

Gasoline output rose 2.8 percent year on year to 12.22 million tonnes, while kerosene production jumping 11.8 percent to 4.48 million tonnes.

The output of fuel oil skyrocketed 74.7 percent year on year to 2.95 million tonnes, while that of liquefied petroleum gas climbed 17.5 percent to 3.68 million tonnes.

Bucking the trend, diesel output slid 0.2 percent from a year earlier to 14.69 million tonnes.