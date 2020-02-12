China’s epicenter of coronavirus outbreak starts disinfection twice a day

WUHAN, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) — Authorities on Sunday started to disinfect the city of Wuhan twice a day to beef up efforts in containing the outbreak of the novel strain of coronavirus.

Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in central China’s Hubei Province, saw 1,379 new infections and 63 new deaths on Saturday.

The disinfection takes place at about 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. every day in key areas such as medical institutions, quarantined venues, houses of confirmed cases and close contacts, communities, supermarkets, hotels, markets and public restrooms, as well as garbage transfer sites, according to Wuhan’s city health commission.

The commission said different criteria should be applied according to specific venues, and health authorities will conduct selective examinations.