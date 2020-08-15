China’s excavator sales surge in July

BEIJING, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) — China’s excavator producers reported surging sales in July, foreshadowing a quick demand recovery amid construction boom in the country, industrial data showed.

China’s 25 leading excavator makers sold a total of 19,110 excavators last month, up 54.8 percent year on year, according to the China Construction Machinery Association.

In breakdown, 16,253 excavators were sold in the domestic market, soaring 59.5 percent, while exports of the equipment rose 32.5 percent to 2,857.

During the first seven months of the year, domestic excavator sales of the 25 producers jumped 27.5 percent from a year earlier to 172,146, while overseas sales went up 20 percent year on year to 17,389. Enditem