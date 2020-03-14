China’s experience helps world avoid detours to fight COVID-19: health expert

Renowned Chinese respiratory specialist Zhong Nanshan speaks at a press conference in Guangzhou, south China’s Guangdong Province, Feb. 18, 2020. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

GUANGZHOU, March 12 (Xinhua) — China’s experience can help the world avoid detours in their fight against the COVID-19 outbreak, said Zhong Nanshan, a renowned Chinese respiratory specialist.

Zhong made the remarks at a press conference in Guangzhou on Thursday. He said that the mortality rate of the current COVID-19 outbreak overseas is similar to the early stage of Wuhan.

Zhong said his team has exchanged ideas on the epidemic prevention and control with the Hongkong Special Administrative Region, Japan, Singapore, and a number of European countries, and Chinese experts have been sent to Italy to conduct further communication.

It is essential to enhance the exchanges between China and overseas regions since China’s experience and lessons over the past two months can help the world reduce both prevalence and mortality rates, Zhong said. ■