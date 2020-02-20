China’s export firms hit by epidemic given priority for claim settlement

BEIJING, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) — Priority has been given to the settlement of insurance claims for export enterprises affected by the coronavirus outbreak, according to China Export and Credit Insurance Corporation.

The company simplified procedures and eased the claims terms for the export firms hit by the epidemic.

While supporting exports, the company extended the special policy of import advance payment insurance to small and micro enterprises to ensure the supply of epidemic prevention materials.

Meanwhile, the company increased its financing support and promoted cooperation with more than 10 banks to carry out financing services of import prepayment insurance policy.

It will further provide support to help small and micro enterprises resume work and production in an orderly fashion, said the company.