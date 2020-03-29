China’s express parcels to see double-digit growth in 2020: report

BEIJING, March 29 (Xinhua) — China’s express delivery sector is expected to report a double-digit growth in parcel volume this year, an official report said.

The country is expected to see over 74 billion parcels in 2020, with a growth of 18 percent year on year, said the report released by the State Post Bureau.

In 2019, express packages posted a 25.3-percent growth to 63.52 billion, increasing by over 10 billion pieces for two consecutive years.

Courier firms handled 170 million parcels per day on average last year, jumping by 25.3 percent from the same period of the previous year, with the daily maximum handled amount exceeding 540 million pieces, the report showed.

Despite the short-term shrinking business volumes during the Spring Festival holiday and the coronavirus epidemic, the upbeat future outlook for the courier sector will not change, the report said.

A recent report from Fitch Ratings expected China’s express-delivery sector to transition from a labor-intensive industry to a capital-and-technology intensive one, as key participants cut unit costs and improve efficiency through scale expansion and technological advancement.