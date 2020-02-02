Infosurhoy

China’s first 1,000-bed hospital to treat coronavirus patients built within DAYS (VIDEO)

A hospital built specifically to treat those infected with coronavirus is set to open in Wuhan, China. Astonishingly, the large medical facility was constructed in less than two weeks.

The 25,000-square-meter Huoshenshan Hospital, one of two new facilities commissioned in response to the coronavirus outbreak, is scheduled to begin operations on Monday.

The hospital is something of a marvel of engineering, with construction having begun a little more than a week ago. Diggers were photographed on January 24 clearing the ground where the hospital now sits.

An aerial time-lapse of the construction project shows how a huge area was cleared almost instantly, with the hospital seemingly emerging from the ground overnight.

The virus, which began in Wuhan, has killed more than 300 people across China. Having spread to 22 countries, there are now 14,000 reported coronavirus cases worldwide.

A man in the Philippines died of the virus on Sunday, marking the first confirmed coronavirus death outside China.

