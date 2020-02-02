China’s first 1,000-bed hospital to treat coronavirus patients built within DAYS (VIDEO)

A hospital built specifically to treat those infected with coronavirus is set to open in Wuhan, China. Astonishingly, the large medical facility was constructed in less than two weeks.

The 25,000-square-meter Huoshenshan Hospital, one of two new facilities commissioned in response to the coronavirus outbreak, is scheduled to begin operations on Monday.

The hospital is something of a marvel of engineering, with construction having begun a little more than a week ago. Diggers were photographed on January 24 clearing the ground where the hospital now sits.

An aerial time-lapse of the construction project shows how a huge area was cleared almost instantly, with the hospital seemingly emerging from the ground overnight.

#BREAKING Construction work of Huoshenshan Hospital, #Wuhan’s makeshift hospital built for treating pneumonia patients infected with the novel #coronavirus completed Sunday morning; the hospital will officially start services from Monday pic.twitter.com/njpeB8xqmG — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) February 2, 2020

The virus, which began in Wuhan, has killed more than 300 people across China. Having spread to 22 countries, there are now 14,000 reported coronavirus cases worldwide.

A man in the Philippines died of the virus on Sunday, marking the first confirmed coronavirus death outside China.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!