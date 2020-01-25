China’s Forbidden City declares closure amid pneumonia infection concern

BEIJING, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) — China’s Palace Museum, also known as the Forbidden City, has decided to stop admitting visitors from Jan. 25 in an effort to prevent cross-infection and curb the spreading of the novel coronavirus-related pneumonia.

It will notify the public when there is a resumption date, the Palace Museum said in a statement late Thursday.

Multiple major public venues, including the National Museum of China, the National Library of China, the National Art Museum of China and Prince Kung’s Mansion, have taken similar measures to contain the virus.

As of Thursday midnight, a total of 25 people had died and 830 cases of pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus had been confirmed in 29 provincial-level regions in China.