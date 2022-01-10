China’s foreign minister expresses his support for Kazakhstan’s foreign minister.

The Chinese foreign minister expresses his support for his Kazakh counterpart.

Two leaders talk on the phone about the recent protests in Kazakhstan.

BEIJING, CHINA

On Monday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi sent a message of support to his Kazakh counterpart Mukhtar Tleuberdi in the wake of anti-government protests and violence in the country.

According to a statement from China’s Foreign Ministry, Wang said in a phone call that China, as Kazakhstan’s permanent comprehensive strategic partner, is ready to support Kazakhstan’s efforts to prevent violence and ensure stability at this critical juncture where the country’s fate and future are at stake.

Tleuberdi claimed that Kazakhstan had been subjected to planned “terrorist acts,” with tens of thousands of police, military law enforcement, and medical personnel being attacked simultaneously in multiple locations.

Wang expressed his condolences for security personnel who have died in the fight against terrorism and acts of violence, as well as sympathy for those who have been injured as a result of the incidents.

According to Kazakh news channel Habar-24, citing Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Health, 164 people have died across the country.

Over the past week, protests against a sharp increase in gas prices have devolved into massive riots across Kazakhstan.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared a state of emergency in Almaty and the oil-rich Mangystau region, from which the protests spread across Kazakhstan.