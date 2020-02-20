China’s futures brokerages secure material price for medical manufacturers

BEIJING, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) — China’s futures brokerages pitched in on the combat against the novel coronavirus epidemic by ensuring stable raw material prices for producers of medical supplies.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission called for a larger supply of commodity and financial futures and options to ease the burden on the real economy in terms of high inventory, shortage of capital goods and price fluctuations, said Yan Qingmin, vice chairman of the commission.

In response to the call, futures brokerages offered commodity options to manufacturers of epidemic prevention and control supplies to stabilize the prices of raw materials with the hedging function of the market.

China Construction Bank Futures Co., Ltd. provided a free call option to Shandong Dawn Polymer Co., Ltd., a leading producer of mask cloth, in order to effectively control the cost of raw materials.

Nanhua Futures Co., Ltd. granted a rubber option to Ideal Medical Industries Co., Ltd., a leading manufacturer of surgical gloves, noting the company’s large demand for latex.

Several futures options were offered to producers of masks, disinfectant and medicinal alcohol, according to the China Futures Association, which were believed by sector specialists to provide replicable experiences in serving the real economy in the future.