China’s GAC Motor sells electric cars in Israel

JERUSALEM, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) — Chinese automaker GAC Motor has begun selling electric cars in Israel, Israeli import company Orion Mobility said on Sunday.

In the first stage, GAC’s Trumpchi GE3, a subcompact crossover SUV (sport utility vehicle) with a length of 4.35 meters and a wheelbase of 2.56 meters, is offered.

The car is equipped with a 54.75 kWh battery and has a driving range of 309 km.

GAC Motor, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Guangzhou Automobile Group, focuses on the production and sales of vehicles, engines, auto parts and car accessories as well as R&D of automobile engineering technology.