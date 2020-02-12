China’s Gansu accelerates customs clearance of seeds for spring farming

LANZHOU, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) — Lanzhou customs of northwest China’s Gansu Province said they have sped up customs clearance for imported seeds as the spring farming is approaching.

Gansu is one of the largest bases of imported vegetable and flower seeds in China. The area of imported seed-cultivated farmland has reached over 4,666 hectares in the province, according to Lanzhou customs.

As of Saturday, Lanzhou customs have handled eight batches of seeds weighing 34 kg, including chili, zucchini, tomato and melon seeds.

Zhang Ling, a customs officer, said Lanzhou customs has taken strict measures to fight against the novel coronavirus and made efforts to boost production.

Over the past three years, the province’s average annual imports and exports of seeds reached nearly 150 million U.S. dollars, according to the customs.