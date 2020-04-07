China’s Gansu issues regulation to protect historic stone carvings

Authorities have issued a regulation to protect the historic stone carvings in northwest China’s Gansu Province.

The regulation is the first of its kind in Gansu, aiming to provide more effective protection for the Mount Heishan stone carvings. It specifies the principles and responsibilities regarding the protection. It also emphasizes the importance of digitalizing the carvings with advanced technology.

The Mount Heishan stone carvings are typical stone carvings in north China. They are records of the production and lives of different people during different periods in history in the city of Jiayuguan. They are of significant historical and research value. China put them under national-level protection in 2013.

“Public awareness is still weak, so it is necessary to issue such a regulation,” said local official Jia Peicheng.