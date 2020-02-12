China’s gold reserves at 62.64 mln ounces by end-January

BEIJING, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) — China’s gold reserves stood at 62.64 million ounces at the end of January 2020, unchanged from that at the end of December 2019, central bank data showed Friday.

Total value of the gold reserves reached around 99.24 billion U.S. dollars, up from 95.4 billion U.S. dollars by the end of December 2019, according to the People’s Bank of China.

Official data also showed that China’s foreign exchange reserves came in at 3.1155 trillion U.S. dollars at the end of January, increasing by 7.6 billion U.S. dollars, or 0.2 percent from the end of 2019.