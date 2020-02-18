China’s Gu wins at Freeski Halfpipe World Cup

CALGARY, Feb. 15 (Xinhua)– Chinese freestyle skier Gu Ailing topped the podium in the women’s group at FIS Freeski Halfpipe World Cup here on Friday.

Gu, who claimed two golds and one silver in the 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games, entered the final after finishing first in the qualification. In Friday’s match, the 16-year-old rising star clinched the gold with 94.00 points in her third attempt.

Native skier Rachael Karker ranked third while Valeriya Demidova of Russia placed third. Li Fanghui and Zhang Kexin, also from China, finished fourth and eighth respectively.

In men’s competition, Britain’s Gus Kenworthy won the champion with 93.20 points, 2.20 ahead of runner-up Brendan Mackay.