China’s Guangdong collects samples for COVID-19 test in Freshippo stores

GUANGZHOU, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) — South China’s Guangdong Province has tested a total of 48 units province-wide after a staff of Alibaba’s fresh food chain Freshippo store in Shenzhen tested positive for COVID-19 recently, local authorities said Sunday.

The units include 36 Freshippo outlets and 12 related warehouses and processing enterprises.

A total of 9,989 samples had been collected by 8 a.m. Sunday, including those of employees, products and the environment. The inspection of imported frozen meat and seafood is particularly highlighted.

Among 9,713 samples tested, two from Shenzhen were positive, said Mai Jiaomeng, head of the Guangdong Administration for Market Regulation. Enditem